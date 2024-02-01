Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. The company had a trading volume of 334,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,887. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brinker International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Brinker International during the third quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

