Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Raised to $50.00 at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.31.

EAT stock opened at $42.79 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after buying an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,426,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

