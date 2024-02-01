Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.48 on Thursday, hitting $1,186.48. 469,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,871. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $948.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.10 and a 52-week high of $1,284.55. The company has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

