Brokerages Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) PT at $136.29

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.29.

Several research firms have commented on CE. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.65 and a 200-day moving average of $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.35. Celanese has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 45,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

