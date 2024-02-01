Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 178.38

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.14 ($2.30).

DLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 168.40 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,882.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.12 ($1.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 197.05 ($2.51). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 181.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.68.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

