Brokerages Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Price Target at GBX 178.38

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 181.14 ($2.30).
DLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %
About Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- What is a bear market rally? Examples and how they work
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 7 best bear market ETFs to battle a decline
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- 10 best sugar stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.