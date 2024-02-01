Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) PT at C$63.17

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.15.

EIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of EIF stock opened at C$46.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.93. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$42.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.54. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.0689207 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. In other news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Also, Director Edward Warkentin bought 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

