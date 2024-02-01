Brokerages Set Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Target Price at $122.92

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.31.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

H stock opened at $128.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $96.77 and a 1-year high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,371,534 over the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

