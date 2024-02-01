Brokerages Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $73.14

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,873 shares of company stock valued at $581,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50 and a beta of 1.81. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

