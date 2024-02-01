Brokerages Set Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target at $24.61

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.66. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

