Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Target Price at $64.50

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

SKX opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average of $54.23. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares in the company, valued at $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.