Brokerages Set The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Price Target at $300.21

Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.22.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $274.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.38 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $205.43 and a 52-week high of $314.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.58 and a 200 day moving average of $274.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

