Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target at $33.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $28.09 on Thursday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a positive return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary L. Mcarthur acquired 1,735 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.94 per share, with a total value of $45,005.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,886.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 68.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 480.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 162.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

