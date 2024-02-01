Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BAM. Bank of America lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.18.

NYSE:BAM opened at $40.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 51.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

