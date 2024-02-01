Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Brookfield Business Partners to post earnings of C$1.24 per share for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($1.39). The business had revenue of C$19.32 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

