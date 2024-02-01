Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.51 million. On average, analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $25.99 on Thursday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.338 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -275.50%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

