Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS.

Brunswick Stock Performance

BC traded up $3.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.80. The stock had a trading volume of 354,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.71. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Brunswick

About Brunswick

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.