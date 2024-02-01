Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.33 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-8.000 EPS.
Brunswick Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $80.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68.
Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 51.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
