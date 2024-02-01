BTIG Research Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $100.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

BOOT stock opened at $74.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $80.67. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,556.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after acquiring an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% in the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 445,357 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $29,696,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

