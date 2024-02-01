Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG) Short Interest Update

Buyer Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,899,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Buyer Group International Price Performance

Shares of BYRG opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Buyer Group International has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.01.

Get Buyer Group International alerts:

Buyer Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Buyer Group International, Inc operates as an exploration and development stage precious metals mining company. It primarily explores for gold, silver, platinum, rhodium, iron, and other minerals in North America and Greenland. The company holds a joint venture interest in a property consisting of 22 mineral lode BLM claims covering approximately 440 hectares located in the French Creek region of the Medicine Bow Mountains in Carbon County, Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Buyer Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buyer Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.