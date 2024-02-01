C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Cut to $70.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHRW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

CHRW opened at $84.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.69 and a twelve month high of $108.05.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $149,818.37. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $34,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

