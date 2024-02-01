CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in CAE by 678.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CAE by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $20.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $25.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $811.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

