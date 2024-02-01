Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Calix Stock Up 0.7 %

CALX opened at $33.18 on Thursday. Calix has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.19.

Get Calix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CALX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,511,000 after buying an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,713,000 after buying an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after buying an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,149,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 51.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,543,000 after buying an additional 388,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.