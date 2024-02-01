Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Update

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 409,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Camden National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth about $7,598,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 9.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after purchasing an additional 98,120 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,650,000 after purchasing an additional 96,967 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden National by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CAC opened at $36.03 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

