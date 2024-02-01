Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.33

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $50.55, with a volume of 2188321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Cameco Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,548,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,343,000 after buying an additional 236,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after acquiring an additional 493,514 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

