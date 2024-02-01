Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.611-0.686 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $958.0 million-$973.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.9 million. Canada Goose also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.02-0.13 EPS.

Canada Goose Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of GOOS traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.82. 2,335,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,007. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen cut shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Read Our Latest Report on GOOS

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 313.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,552,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,180 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 438.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter worth approximately $670,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.