Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Stock Position Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar comprises approximately 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.41% of Canadian Solar worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,391 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,999 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Canadian Solar Trading Up 2.0 %

CSIQ traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $22.54. The company had a trading volume of 196,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,436. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

