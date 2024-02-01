Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $113,318.18 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $113,318.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,476,161.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 32,693 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $89,578.82.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 35,808 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $101,694.72.

On Monday, January 22nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 125,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $312,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 100,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $232,000.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 24,171 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $79,764.30.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $93,250.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 25,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $95,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $53,312.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Elliot Cooperstone sold 43,505 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $235,797.10.

On Thursday, December 28th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $247,182.00.

Cano Health Trading Down 11.0 %

Cano Health stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The company had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.62% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cano Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in Cano Health by 620.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,698,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,012 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 186,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cano Health by 26.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,448,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 0.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 297,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Featured Stories

