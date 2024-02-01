Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,756 shares of company stock valued at $11,293,736. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COF opened at $135.32 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $140.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

