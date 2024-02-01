CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.67

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 16446 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group lowered shares of CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CareMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get CareMax alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMAX

CareMax Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.55. The firm has a market cap of $904.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($6.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $201.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.16 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 27.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. Equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareMax

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CareMax in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in CareMax in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.