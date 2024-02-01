Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Update

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 730,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 31st total of 669,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,505 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 36,413 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

CSL stock opened at $314.28 on Thursday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $322.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.37 and its 200-day moving average is $278.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.