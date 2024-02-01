Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $318.83 and last traded at $318.83, with a volume of 120282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.