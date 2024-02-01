Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $318.83 and last traded at $318.83, with a volume of 120282 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

