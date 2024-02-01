Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 813,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,780,571 shares.The stock last traded at $15.31 and had previously closed at $15.10.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $580,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,181,000. CQS US LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 484,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. The company offers its products under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises, and Cunard brand.

