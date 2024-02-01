Cartier Resources (CVE:ECR) Trading 13.3% Higher

Cartier Resources Inc. (CVE:ECR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 397,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 122,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Cartier Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.89.

Cartier Resources Company Profile

Cartier Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Chimo mine property located to the east of Val-d'Or, Quebec. Cartier Resources Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.

Featured Stories

