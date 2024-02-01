Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cboe Global Markets to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $183.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Argus lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 87.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 34.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

