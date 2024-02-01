Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.025-2.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion. Celestica also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.770 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE CLS traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Celestica has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Celestica by 983.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

