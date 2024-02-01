CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 771,600 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 727,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.35 million, a P/E ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.19. CEVA has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.54.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 29.9% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,864,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after buying an additional 429,132 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in CEVA by 91.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 486,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 232,037 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in CEVA by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 667,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after buying an additional 179,676 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 13,776.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after buying an additional 179,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CEVA by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,175,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,034,000 after buying an additional 136,669 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

