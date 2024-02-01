CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

CF Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF opened at $75.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.52. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.87.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

Institutional Trading of CF Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. Allstate Corp bought a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $216,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,821.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.