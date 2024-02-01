Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.06% of PRA Group worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAA. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PRA Group by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in PRA Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PRA Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PRA Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,233,000 after purchasing an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $893.59 million, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.49.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $216.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. PRA Group had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

