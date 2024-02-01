Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Diodes worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diodes by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 169,840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diodes by 266.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock opened at $67.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

