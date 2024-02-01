Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $6.13 Million Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,797 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Nomad Foods worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 745.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.55. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $830.98 million for the quarter. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

