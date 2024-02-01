Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.71 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TOWN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TOWN. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TowneBank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

TOWN opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.91.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). TowneBank had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

