Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.21 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $8,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,663,183. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares in the company, valued at $25,663,183. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,762,805 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PATK opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $104.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day moving average is $84.67.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

