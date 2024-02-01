Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 10,552 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,546 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Oxford Industries worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 602.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM opened at $94.93 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $123.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.60.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

