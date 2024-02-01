Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 14,250 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,250 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 52,875 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 6,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total transaction of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,426 shares of company stock worth $130,091,039. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $338.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a PE ratio of 192.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.85. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.11 and a 1 year high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

