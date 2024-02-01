Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,446 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,036,000 after purchasing an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,687,000 after purchasing an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,688,000 after purchasing an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $48,723.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Bank of America lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.19 and a 200-day moving average of $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

