Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,274 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,274 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.37% of CVB Financial worth $8,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in CVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in CVB Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CVB Financial by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CVB Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens started coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CVB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.85. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $25.63.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 50.31%.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

