Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,348 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

NYSE:BOOT opened at $71.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.67. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Williams Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BOOT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.