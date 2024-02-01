Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 6,148 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,004.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 99.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.34. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.44 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.