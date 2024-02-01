Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Regal Rexnord worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,837,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 98,060.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,203,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RRX opened at $133.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -777.78%.

RRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

